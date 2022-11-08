Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11

The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square.
The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be called. Wreaths made by Goliad High School and a local spouse will be presented.
The ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
The post has 38 members and is seeking new members. The post is named after the first Goliad residents to die in World War I and World War II.