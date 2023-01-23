A Victoria man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at a construction stop on U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad County on Monday morning.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben San Miguel, Zachary Allen Wilkinson was operating a 2019 United Parcel Service Freightliner box truck when he rear-ended a 2022 International tractor-trailer operated by Tedderrian Dontrell Powell of Houston. San Miguel said the tractor-trailer and several vehicles ahead of it were stopped at a construction site.
Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene by Goliad County Justice of the Peace Jimmy Schulze at 11:35 a.m.
"Wilkinson failed to control his speed and crashed into the back of the semi trailer," San Miguel said.
San Miguel said the crash, which is still under investigation, occurred at approximately 11:24 a.m., 5.5 miles north of Goliad.