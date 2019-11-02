Vietnam War Memorial coming to Goliad

GOLIAD – A replica of one of Washington’s more somber memorials will be on display at the fairgrounds next week.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute, a scaled-down version of the Vietnam War Memorial, contains the etched names of more than 58,000 American servicemen who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
The local display is being sponsored by the Ewell Compton American Legion Post 193.
“It was just a fluke that we were able to book it,” says Jimmy Schulze, the post’s commander. “About 18 months ago I looked at the website and it was available for this Veterans Day. That just never happens.”
Once booked, Schulze had to find a way to pay the $10,000 cost.
The American Legion Post sought sponsorships from the American Bank, local funeral homes and many anonymous donors.
“We raised almost all of it,” he says.
“Then came the logistics,” he says. “This thing is almost 90 feet long. That’s why we picked the fairgrounds. Then we had to get down to the nitty-gritty part.”
Including:
•Finding a staging area outside of town because the panels are shipped by truck and the convoy is to be accompanied by a law enforcement escort. Schulze chose the Cowboy Church north of town on state Highway 183.
“The wall will be accompanied by the sheriff’s office and game wardens,” he says. “Then comes several area military motorcycle clubs.” Schulze expects the caravan to drive through the center of town around 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
The caravan’s arrival at the fairgrounds will be followed by a short religious service.
Work on erecting the display starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 7. Schulz says he has about 30 volunteers but could use more.
“We had to get cinder blocks, (and) we needed to get about 100 eight two-by fours,” he says. “All were donated.
“We have to level the memorial, piece by piece,” Schulze says. “Then, we have to reinforce the panels with 75 to 80 sandbags filled by the Boy Scouts.”
The walls are erected in a wedge. At the center of the wedge is a display of the timeline of the Vietnam War, a book and two computers in which to find which panel contains which names. The names are listed in chronological, not alphabetical, order. Also in the tent will be pieces of paper and pencils for rubbing individual names.
The assembly should be done by noon; the memorial will open to the public at 1 p.m.
Although the memorial opens on Thursday, an official opening ceremony will be conducted at noon Friday.
It will begin with a musical medley recognizing all branches of the U.S. military, followed by a welcome by the American Legion and a prayer offered by the post’s bugler, Jason Howard, and posting of the colors and a performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi of the national anthem.
Keynote speaker will be State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.
The ceremony will end with a prayer and Schulze’s reading a remembrance of all veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The wall will be constantly guarded, Schulze says, “by American veterans.”
Visitors to the memorial are reminded that, like the one in Washington, it is a place of quiet and reverent reflection.
Although the design was subject to significant criticism, the memorial has outlasted the critique and now is considered by those who visit it to be hallowed ground.
Since it opened 37 years ago, visitors and veterans have left more than 400,000 items at the wall, including at least one Congressional Medal of Honor. According to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the smallest donation: a Purple Heart. The largest: a Harley motorcycle.
Schulze says he doesn’t expect to have to deal with donations, but he does demand reverence. “There will be no loud talking, no drinking and no smoking.”