he Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN) of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) is offering one $1,000 and two $2,000 scholarships through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund to two deserving area students.
Each year, local chapters of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S. colleges, universities and community/vocational schools. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Victoria county and surrounding counties; plan to attend either a community/technical/vocational school or a US college/university that offers baccalaureate degrees, and have a GPA of 2.75 or higher.
Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Rachel Nessel, PEN Professional Development Chair, at Rachel.Nessel@VictoriaCollege.edu with their name, email address, and which college/university they plan to attend in Fall 2022.
Applications must be completed by May 15 at www.sbmef.org. A minimum of three (3) eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
The scholarship recipient(s) will be notified in July.
SBMEF, ABWA’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For over 60 years, ABWA has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships. Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than $17 million in scholarships.