WEESATCHE – Weesatche 4 Warriors will host its fifth annual “A Day in the Country” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market 884.
The public is invited to join in honoring Active Duty Military, Veterans, Wounded Warriors and their families.
There will be activities for the whole family and a special Chuck Wagon meal.
Those in the service or having family members or friends in the service can bring a copy of their picture with military information to put on the wall of honor.
Last year the event raised more than $23,000 and helped organizations like Goliad American Legion, Veterans Transportation (helping Vets get to their doctors), Weesatche Community Center, DeWitt County Cares, Cuero American Legion, Cowboy’s 4 Heroes, Honor Veterans Now, Honor Flight Network Austin and San Antonio, USO of South Texas, several individual veterans who needed assistance and a donation to the Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to Goliad in November.