GOLIAD – Standing witness to history for well over a century isn’t easy for anyone — not even a tree.
A towering oak tree located at First Baptist Church in Goliad has weathered many seasons since the church was founded in the community in 1849 and was endangered in part because of its successful growth over the years. Its location meant the tree’s branches were sometimes hit by tall trucks driving beneath it.
Addressing concerns
In an effort to help preserve and protect the tree, officials with the city of Goliad recently hired a certified arborist to provide remediation and help ensure the tree will continue to stand witness to Goliad history for years to come.
Goliad resident Judy Bode described the work to protect the tree as giving it “new lease on life,” noting that it marks the place where on May 7, 1849, a group of 12 settlers built the first Baptist church in Texas west of the Guadalupe River.
“It had become increasingly apparent that this tree needed remediation from stress being caused by a number of factors,” Bode said.
Consulting arborist David M. Vaughan of San Antonio said the primary factors were a raised bed with at least a foot of added soil over the root flare and against the trunk in addition to plantings around the tree that included numerous vines now shading out the canopy of the tree...
