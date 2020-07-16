Water rate hike on table

GOLIAD – Whether residents or businesses will see a water rate increase remains up in the air.
The city has already increased the water well assessment fee from $3 to $5, but council members are looking at increasing some or part of the bills to cover maintenance on the equipment and possibly a future water well.
At concern is that businesses and residents in many cases are paying the same base price for water.
Earl Henning, public works director, said that the replacement of one water meter at an RV park cost the city $1,186.
“We need to recoup some money on that,” said Chuck Benavidez, alderman. “How are we going to pass that along?”
“It is the city’s meter,” Henning said. “It is pretty much our responsibility to replace that meter.”
While recouping costs was a concern, Henning offered his suggestion saying “I would not mess with my residential pricing. But when you have bigger meters, companies and businesses that have one-inch meters ... you should charge an extra base rate.”
Benavidez said that the city should increase their business rates based on the size of the meter and the amount of water used.
“When you increase your prices, it also helps control water usage,” Henning said.
Businesses, including the schools, pay a base rate $17.05. In comparison, the Goliad County Water Supply District, which operates water supplies in Fannin and Berclair has an initial base rate of $33 with increases for larger meters.
For many of the businesses on the square — especially at this time when they have been closed for months because of COVID-19 – an increase in rates could be damaging.
Mary Burns, alderwoman, said, “I certainly don’t want to zing people with an extra $50 on their bill for their meter.
“I know some of the small business bring in next to nothing; we could break them by giving them some extraordinary charge for their meter.”
For now, no decision has been made as council members continue to review the pricing of neighboring cities and water supply district.
“We are doing a little more due diligence, and we probably wont make a decision until the 8th of July,” said Mayor Trudia Preston.
