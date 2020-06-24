Water rates could be on rise

GOLIAD – Water fees will go up a couple of dollars now but could increase more for some hooked to the city pipes.
Alderwoman Mary Burns was one of four on the council that favored increasing the water well assessment fee from $3 to $5 and having a review of the rates done before raising that portion of the bill.
“We need to be charging enough to provide the water,” Burns said.
Several years back, the city had done just such a review, and it was determined that the water rates for the city were significantly lower than needed. Included in that study was the $2 assessment fee increase.
“That is what they suggested we do back when they did the last evaluation,” Burns said. “Since we really are thinking about doing another well, $2 is not going to scare me when I get my water bill.”
Mary Gleinser, alderwoman, opposed this increase saying even it should wait until a company evaluates the current rates and fees charged by the city.
In June 2017, council members approved a 68 percent increase in the city’s water and sewer rates. Behind that recommendation was a report from the firm of Freese and Nichols of Fort Worth that warned the increase was necessary to ensure the city would be able to repair its neglected infrastructure.
Using a benchmark of an average use of 5,000 gallons a month, that prior increase would mean a customer who previously paid $42.38 a month would pay $65.35 a month.
Council members were not looking this time at such a significant jump in pricing. Council was more focused not on residential but commercial rates, noting the base rate was the same for both.
“Looking at our rates, they are at the bottom end,” said Chuck Benavides. “At the time (of the last increase) we were middle of road as compared to towns of this size.’
“It may be time to revisit that fee for commercial users outside the city limits.
“I don’t want to break our commercial businesses in town.”
It was also noted that there is no difference in the rate for those with larger connections to the city water supply.
“That is one thing we need to look at — pricing for the size of the meter,” said Earl Henning, director of public utilities. Upon questioning from Burns, Henning added “We are not losing money but always remember, we have a very old infrastructure.”
Burns harkened back to the uproar in 2017 when the rates were raised, “It hasn’t been that long ago we got so much grief for raising rates,” she said. “I would be all for raising rates if it wasn’t real obvious on the water bill.
“I am all for raising commercial rates outside the city.”
Robin Alaniz, alderwoman, agreed saying, “Commercial rates should go up outside the city limits.
“As for inside the city limits, I would not go up very much.”
She reminded that during the last increase, the city caught grief from the state Parks and Wildlife Department as it receives city water at the park south of town.
“I know if we do go up on this, we will be hearing from them again,” Alaniz said.
Barbara Boulware-Wells, city attorney, recommended that since the last rate study was done through 2022, that the city use this firm again.
“When you did the 68 percent increase, that was to cover you through 2020 and I would recommend you do a study to see if it is covering all the expenses you have now,” she told council members.
Gleinser, the sole dissenting vote against the fee assessment increase, recommended waiting on any increases.
“I don’t think right now is the time to raise the rates because we don’t have any facts to back it,” she said.
Benavides predicted an increase of 1 to 2 percent saying “I think we need to think a little more in-depth on this.
“At the end of the day, we have to do what is best for city business and what is best for the people.”
