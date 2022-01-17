To many, Christmastime is a time where people give back to others in their community. To them, it is a time of charity and grace to be shown to everyone around them.
For Jeniffer and Sammy Lopez, Christmastime was just one of many opportunities they have taken to give back to the community.
Jeniffer and Sammy are the owners of the Water Well Cafe, an eatery that recently opened in downtown Goliad’s historic Empresario Restaurant Building.
The Water Well Cafe remained open on Christmas Eve, despite many places of business closing their doors for the holiday. Jennifer attributed this to a desire to give people a place to go during the holiday.
“A lot of people right now don’t have a lot of family,” said Jennifer. “We as a restaurant open up because we are a family. Our customers become our family. We want to give them a place to not just come and eat, but to be able to fellowship so they aren’t lonely.”
Outreach is not something foreign to the couple. During their time in Goliad, they have made a concerted effort to participate in outreach programs.
“We do a lot of outreach in the community,” continued Jeniffer. “... Whether it’s cooking hot meals for people or blessing people with meals, my husband and I love fellowship. We love serving people. We want people to have somewhere to go and not feel intimidated or feel like they are not wanted.”
The Lopezes did not originally come from Goliad. However, they are happy that Goliad has welcomed their family and their business.
“Goliad has been a really beautiful community to have the restaurant in,” continued Jeniffer. “They’ve embraced our family. We are a family restaurant. Brothers, sons, daughters, mothers, they all work here.”
Following Christmas Eve, the Lopezes participated in a Christmas Day outreach.
“We have a Christmas dinner that’s planned already for a family that needed something cooked,” said Jeniffer. “That ended up turning into ‘what else can we do for other people?’ So we’ve opened it up for families who have nothing to eat. Whether they’ve been sick or just having hardship, we decided to make a few extra plates to give out so that way they know too that they aren’t forgotten on Christmas Day.”
Jeniffer comes from a family involved in the hair industry while her husband worked in a chemical plant in Bay City. Both of them come from Victoria. Jeniffer admits that coming to Goliad was a leap of faith that she feels paid off.
“Our integrity is everything,” continued Jeniffer. “We work hard and expect our employees to do the same. Our character and our passion for people, it rubs off on our employees too. ... My husband and I are hard workers and we are used to having a servant’s heart.”
Jeniffer and Sammy have their children help around the store as well, making it a true family business.
“Goliad has really treated us so good here,” she continued. “They make us want to be better and do better. We are here for the long haul.”
Now that they have established themselves in Goliad, the Lopezes plan to brand some of their secret recipes.
“It’s kind of cool because my husband makes his own chicken fried steak batter.”
The Lopezes are happy to have the employees that they do and value the skills that each individual brings to their team.
“This is not just a restaurant. It is a ministry in itself because we are a blessing to the community and people beyond the community.”
The Lopezes follow wherever they feel God leads them as they develop their restaurant and their outreach as people from out of town and even out of state come to eat a good meal in a home-like environment.
The Water Well Cafe has plans to eventually expand. Their goal here is to allow for more jobs and more security in their life.
Most importantly, they want the Water Well Cafe to represent a place where second chances come freely.
“Maybe you didn’t make it in life like other people did and they need a second chance,” Jeniffer said. “That’s what we want the Water Well Cafe to represent is to come in here feeling that you’re not judged, but that you’re loved.”
The Water Well Cafe opened on July 1. This was the Lopez’s first foray into the restaurant business. However, they already have formed a regular customer base.
“The Water Well Cafe is symbolic,” she concluded. “It means a lot and we are blessed. We are blessed to be here.”
The Lopezes plan to continue their outreach programs into the future. There are even plans to house an in-building food pantry as part of their outreach.
