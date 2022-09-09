Weesatche 4 Warriors event set for Sept. 10

Armadillos will be racing again for a good cause in Weesatche on Sept. 10.
The armadillo races are back by popular demand in the Eighth Annual Weesatche 4 Warriors event to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Weesatche Community Center.
Weesatche 4 Warriors is held annually to honor veterans, active military, first responders and their families. The theme for this year’s event is “A Day in the Country.” It will also include live music, a classic car show, donkeys, silent auction, chuckwagon meal, homemade items for a bake sale and a raffle.
“We welcome everybody to come out and help us honor those folks,” said Denise Hiebner, Weesatche 4 Warriors president. “We usually have a really good turnout. We serve 300 to 500 plates every year. Little Weesatche gets pretty full that day. It’s a nice thing to see.”
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony.
Proceeds from the event benefit various veterans organizations and first responders.
“We try to keep it local, meaning surrounding counties,” Hiebner said of the organization’s contributions.
Singer Vickie Cross will perform at the event. Hiebner said motorcycle groups are expected to attend the event this year.
“This is just a big community effort for our little-bitty town,” Hiebner said. “We just felt there was a need for honoring our veterans and sit down with them and understand how they feel and where they’ve been,.”
Hiebner said the event is not BYOA Bring Your Own Armadillo.
“We have a gentleman who brings the armadillos for the races,” Hiebner said. “It’s $20 per race. We have a lot of kids who participate in the armadillo races. Some of the older folks enjoy paying the $20 so the kids can do it.”
