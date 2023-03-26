Weesatche VFD fundraiser set for April 1

The Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 23rd annual chili-barbecue cook-off on Saturday, April 1.
The event, which will also include a bake sale, raffle, and live auction, will be held at the Weesatche Community Center located at 161 FM 884 in Weesatche.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The schedule of events includes:
• 11 a.m. – open jackpot beans (entry fee $10)
• noon – open chicken (entry fee $15)
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. – CASI showmanship
• 1 p.m. – homestyle chili (entry $15)
• 2 p.m. – CASI chili (entry fee $20, CASI rules)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Cornhole tournament (entry fee $25)
• 3 p.m. – pork spareribs (entry fee $25)
• 4 p.m. – beef brisket (entry fee $25)
Awards and announcements to follow final judging. A live auction will follow.
RV hook-ups are $10 per day, first-come, first-served.
For more information, contact Devan Cloessner at 361-564-7036.