It has been a long winter (for some longer than others), and everybody is looking forward to spring. The lengthening of the daylight hours (or perhaps the decreasing hours of darkness) is causing many brush species to burst into bloom. However, I think that “burst” may be too strong a word for what is happening.
One of the first Brush Country shrubs to sneak out tiny flowers is the elbow-bush (Forestiera angustifolia). This thornless shrub is common in the brush but easily overlooked.
Even when it is covered in blossoms, elbow-bush’s flowers are only about a quarter-inch across and pale green. It resembles a bush of tangled twigs dusted with a yellow-green fuzz.
The scent of the flowers is sweet and pleasant but light. Usually, it is not the appearance or fragrance, which first alerts you to the elbow-bush. It is the sound. An elbow-bush in bloom hums with the sounds of foraging bees.
As one of the first plants to produce nectar and pollen, the elbow-bush is highly attractive to honeybees and native bees. The worker honeybees leave their hives and search for nectar which they transform into energy-rich honey, a food for every bee in the colony. They also gather copious amounts of pollen. Pollen is protein-rich and necessary for the rapid growth of larval honeybees.
Unlike the non-native honeybees and bumblebees, most native bees are usually solitary bees. Over 70% of these native solitary species nest underground. Their life cycle begins with a female excavating a tunnel in the ground.
In their guide to North America’s bees, “The Bees in Your Backyard,” published in 2016, Wilson and Carrill describe the painstaking care the mother solitary bee takes in preparing a nest. “At the spot she deems to be just right, a female bee wets the ground, either with water she has gathered or with her own saliva.
Once it is softened, she uses her legs and mandibles (jaw) to worry the surface. As it gives, she shovels the dirt away, burrowing deeper and deeper into the earth and leaving a mound of dirt behind her. Inside, the nest is either one long tunnel with nest cells at the very bottom, or a tunnel with several side branches and offshoots, each of which may contain one or a few nest cells.
“Before she begins to lay her eggs, she tamps down and seals the walls of the excavated nest with the tip of her abdomen. Some species line their nests with pieces of leaves or flower petals.
When the nest meets her satisfaction, the bee gathers pollen and nectar from flowers and carries them back with her scopa (pollen-collecting hairs) and in her crop (nectar stomach), respectively.
“The bee then mixes or layers the pollen and nectar together in the nest cell and, finally, lays an egg somewhere near this loaf. The egg is left to hatch on its own, the developing larva consumes the ‘bee loaf’ and the following spring the newly adult offspring emerges from the tunnel.
“A mother solitary bee never meets her young, dying soon after she has built her nest, loaded it with pollen, nectar, and eggs, and sealed it shut.”
These newly emerged solitary bees (and, of course, honeybees) are visiting the now-blooming Forestiera species in the brush. There, these native bees will feed, find mates, breed, gather pollen and nectar, and go on to excavate nests and lay the eggs for the next generation. In the process, they visit thousands of flowers of primarily native plants and pollinate them, thereby ensuring the continuity of the ecosystem’s flora.
It is a delicate, graceful balance that has evolved over many eons. It is the essence of life on our planet. Let’s hope that it will continue for many future eons.