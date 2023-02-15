Whataworker

Editor's note: This story was first published in the Feb. 2 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Call 361-358-2550 to have the Advance-Guard delivered to you for less than $3 per month.
If you ask most people in Goliad, the name Jo Lynn Anderson is synonymous with Whataburger. As one regular customer recently said, “She’s been here forever!”
Anderson, who will celebrate 24 years at Whataburger this month, has been at the fast-food restaurant longer than any other current employee.
After high school, Anderson worked as a janitor for Goliad ISD and in the laundry department of a local nursing home. But she found her niche when she joined the Whataburger team in 1999 at the urging of friends who worked at the restaurant.
Though Anderson, affectionately called “Jojo,” (a name given to her by a friend’s child) has cooked in the past, and sometimes mans the fry station, her primary duties are taking customers’ orders and being a cashier.
Anderson lists making connections with the customers as her favorite part of the job.
“Jo Lynn is very dependable,” said team leader Emily Gonzales, who has worked with Anderson for two years. “No matter what, we can always depend on her. She always has a smile and is kind and friendly with the staff and customers.”
Gonzales said Anderson usually walks to and from work, but sometimes receives rides from a friend and on one occasion a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“Her dedication to her job is inspiring,” Gonzales said.
Not only does Anderson enjoy her job at Whataburger, she also likes the food. She usually eats there at least twice a week even when she is not working. Every Friday, she enjoys her favorite item on the menu – the cobb salad with avocado and two packets of ranch dressing.
Whataburger manager Melissa Arriazola has worked with Anderson for approximately three and a half years.
“JoJo is such a joy to be around,” Arriazola said. “Her positive and upbeat attitude are something to admire.
“Jojo is a caring person. She is always asking others how they are doing. She inspires me daily because of her traits as an employee, but especially because of the amazing person she is.”
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•