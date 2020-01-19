White hopes to keep seat

GOLIAD – Precinct 3 County Commissioner Mickey White officially has announced he is running for a second term.
“In my first term I eliminated an illegal tax and I have cut down on waste,” the 63-year-old commissioner says.
One way he says the county could save considerable money would be to adopt a unit road system, in which the county maintains a single pool of road maintenance equipment that are used by all four commissioners.
“But, I’m just one vote,” he says. “It takes three.”
In court sessions during his first term, he repeatedly has stressed that as a commissioner, “I work for the people. They do not work for me.”
White says one of the reasons for his running again are tasks he has not completed in his first term.
The race for Precinct 3 county commissioner is highly contested; three others are hoping to unseat White.
If elected, White says it would be his last term. “I believe in term limits,” he says. I’m a two-term guy,” he says.
“I’m honest. I don’t lie and I’m not a thief,” he says. “I always will do what is best for the county.”