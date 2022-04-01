Luke 13:31-35: Jesus’s life is in danger. The threat is Herod. An earlier Herod had threatened the life of Jesus when he was an infant. This Herod, while he is the Jewish king, is a pawn of the Roman authority that occupies Palestine.
While Herod should be guarding the interests of his people, he is in collaboration with the Roman Empire. He uses his position to gain power and for his own profit.
He puts the interests of himself before the interests of those he is intended to serve. Jesus refers to Herod as a fox. Herod is sly and crafty.
Jesus, on the other hand, is described as a mother hen. He desires, he longs to protect and comfort the occupants of Jerusalem.
He laments: “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!”
Jesus is tempted. Again, He could flee and go into hiding, but He chooses to remain steadfast in His ministry.
He will continue to do the work that God has sent Him to do, and not fear Herod. The fox is guarding the hen house door, and the hen is protecting her chicks.
A hen is in danger of a fox. While the fox can easily kill the hen, the hen will fight for her chicks. The hen is vulnerable to the power of the fox, yet the hen will stand her ground.
Jesus, the Messiah, is shown in this passage to be vulnerable; however, in that vulnerability is strength. For Jesus’ strength is from God.
To be vulnerable, to be susceptible, is to be strong. It is ironic. It seems illogical to our human way of understanding, but there is strength in weakness. For in his vulnerability, comes Jesus’ great love and sacrifice.
Do we, as Christians put our faith and trust in the fox or the hen? It is easy to respond with the hen. Is she functionally our choice? The fox is strong. The fox is cunning. The fox is powerful.
The hen is easily caught. The hen is vulnerable. The hen is concerned with the safety of her chicks and not that of her own.
In this world we are taught that those who put their self-interest first are to be trusted, for in doing so they will by default protect us. Do they defend us?
We are part of something that is greater than this world. We are children of God. And that can make us vulnerable.
It is in that vulnerability that we find our strength. It is in that vulnerability that we find humility. And it is in that humility that we find our connection with God and others.
It is in that vulnerability that we find our humanity.
We find the truth that it is God we must serve first. It is God who protects us.