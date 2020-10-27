Winds of change approaching: Sheriff to soon transition to commissioner

GOLIAD – After 30 years working as a school teacher in the Houston area, Kirby Brumby and his wife moved to Goliad County to retire, and he had never envisioned working in law enforcement.
However, comments made by a former sheriff during a Goliad County Commissioners Court meeting sparked his interest in the job, and led to a full-time position as a peace officer for the past 16 years.
“I had never even considered working in law enforcement, but I was attending a commissioners court meeting and the sheriff said he was going to do something that he was told was against the law,” Brumby said. “He said he didn’t care, and he was going to do it anyway. So I decided to run for sheriff.”
That political race was delayed when another candidate with law enforcement experience ran against that sheriff, and Brumby instead was elected Goliad County constable for Pct. 2 in 2004.
The sheriff’s opponent was defeated that year, so Brumby waited and set his sights on running for sheriff in 2008.
“Before that, I had never even thought about being in law enforcement, but hearing the former sheriff, a light bulb went off,” he said. “The highest law enforcement officer in the county ought to follow the law.”
Brumby attended law enforcement academy and recalls being the oldest one in the class. When he was asked about his plans, he said he was going to run for Goliad County sheriff.
“That got a few guffaws — here’s a new guy planning to be elected to the highest law enforcement position in the county,” Brumby recalled.
But Brumby was not to be deterred, and was elected sheriff in 2008, and again over the next two elections.
Before working as constable and sheriff, Brumby worked for Howard Hughes, then owner of Hughes Tool Co. in Houston in the 1960s, and finally settled on a career as a teacher, the majority of his 30-year career in education working for the Spring school district.
Brumby said his accelerated course in learning the ins and outs of law enforcement was helped by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer, but there was a learning curve for him.
“I didn’t have a chief deputy for my first two or three years as sheriff because I didn’t know what they were supposed to do,” Brumby said. “I did a lot of extra work myself at first. But I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been a lot of fun. I am an early riser and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being sheriff.
“Getting to know people has been the best thing about it, and getting to help people. I’ve also had a great working relationship and camaraderie with other area sheriffs — that’s been wonderful.”
When he was running for sheriff in 2008, he said he made it a point to knock on nearly every door he could to introduce himself to the voters of Goliad County, and if he was unable to talk to anyone, he left his business card.
While Brumby said he appreciates the opportunity to serve as sheriff, he’s long had his eye on serving as a county commissioner.
“I’ve always had a desire to be a commissioner,” he said. “I want to do the best I can for all of the people in our county, not just those in my precinct. I think that’s very important.
“The most important part of the job is budgeting and policies, and I’m definitely familiar with those.”
Helping bring new businesses to the county is also a primary goal, he said.
“We need businesses to come in,” Brumby said. “Economic development is a very important thing for our community. Our county judge (Mike Bennett) is dedicated to bringing in new businesses, and hopefully I can help him do that.”
A local coal burning power plant provides 40 percent of the county’s tax revenue, and there has been talk that the plant could shut down.
“That would be a big blow to our tax base, and we need to diversify and have other businesses and industries that we can rely on.”
Brumby said he believes if President Trump isn’t re-elected, an emphasis on phasing out coal burning power plants will likely accelerate the closing of the local power plant.
“We have got to get new businesses to come here,” he said. “I’d personally like to see some type of manufacturing come here at some point. Kids who grow up here should be able to find a job here and not have to move off if they would rather stay. It takes jobs to keep people here.”
Improving the state of local roads is another of his priorities, Brumby said.
“Our county roads are not in good shape,” he said. “There is definitely a lot of room for improvement there.”
Being able to pay officers a better salary is also a key to a more secure community, Brumby said.
“It’s not about the money for me, but I was making more as a school teacher in 1999 than I make now as sheriff,” he said. “We hire dispatchers, jailers and deputies and train them, and they do need a better salary. They get experience here and then they can go work somewhere else and make more money. We have a lot of turnover.”
Brumby regularly attends the commissioners court meetings, and has witnessed plenty of discord among its members. He said he will try to work with everyone for the best of Goliad County.
“I’m not easily angered,” he said. “I’m not one who screams and hollers, and it takes a lot to get me upset. My goal is to work with everybody. I want what is best for our citizens.
“Although we represent precincts, we need to serve the whole county. It’s the taxpayers’ money, not ours, and they deserve for us to do the best job we can for them. I’m not going to argue with people. I’ll listen to them. I know there are a lot of priorities. It’s important that we do all we can for all the residents of this county.”
