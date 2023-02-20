Work zone accidents on increase in Texas

On Jan. 23 on U.S. Highway 183 in northwest Goliad County, a UPS truck driver died after crashing into a stationary tractor-trailer.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Zachary Wilkinson, 30, of Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene. A DPS official said the preliminary investigation revealed Wilkinson’s vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped at the site.
The portion of the highway had been reduced to one lane. The tractor-trailer and other vehicles in front of it were waiting for a flagger to wave them through.
Such accidents at work zones have become more frequent, according to Texas Department of Transportation Corpus Christi District spokesperson Rickey Dailey.
Over 26,000 traffic crashes occurred in Texas work zones in 2021, resulting in 244 deaths. Figures for 2022 have not yet been released.
“We do the drumbeat over and over on our campaigns about work zone safety,” Dailey said.
According to TxDOT, when approaching a work zone, motorists should:
• Slow down, follow the posted work zone speed limit, and adjust your driving to match conditions.
• Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.
• Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.
• Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hard hat, and safety boots. Remember, they want to get home safely too.
• Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it and plan for it.
Dailey said work zones must follow specific TxDOT guidelines to maximize the safety of motorists and workers.
“We have signs and advanced warning signs in place from both directions,” Dailey said. “We have 4,000 feet of advanced warning signs as you approach that flagger station. Drivers don’t come up on these sites just out of the blue. We have to have at least five signs 100 feet apart as you approach a flagger station. There are also two sets of rumble strips as you approach, so that gets the drivers’ attention.”
Dailey said signs are also placed on intersecting roads to alert motorists of a work zone when they approach the roadway under construction.
The construction where the fatal crash occurred has been ongoing for a few months, according to Dailey.
“The locals may be aware of the environment, but someone traveling through there for the first time may not be familiar with it,” Dailey said. “That’s why we try to put so many advanced warning signs in place.”
TxDOT has learned that speeding and driver inattention are the leading causes of work zone crashes.
“The majority of people who die in work zone crashes were either motorists or vehicle passengers,” Dailey said. “We’re trying to emphasize the safety of roadway workers, TxDOT workers and our contractors, but overwhelmingly the people who die in work zones are either motorists or passengers.”
Dailey said there are many dangers at work zones for speeding or distracted drivers.
“You can encounter concrete barriers, slow-moving equipment, vehicles that make stops or are stopped by a flagger,” Dailey said.
TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District spans 10 counties – Aransas Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.
Dailey said the district immediately investigates all fatal crashes.
“We have a standing committee within the district that reviews all fatal crashes to see if there are ways that we can mitigate any instances like the one happening in Goliad County in the future,” Dailey said. “We try to find anything we can do to improve the safety of motorists and workers.”
