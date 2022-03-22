Goliad County Commissioners unanimously approved granting Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent’s request to terminate its lease agreement with the county during its meeting on March 14.
Workforce Solutions Executive Director Henry Guajardo submitted a 30-day notice of the lease termination in a Feb. 23 letter to Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett.
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent currently has an office at the Franklin Street Annex at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
“He said his budget has been trimmed and he was looking to go a different way,” Bennett said.
“We are still going to have a Texas Workforce Solutions.”
Bennett said Guajardo plans to send a mobile unit to Goliad regularly. The mobile unit will park outside the Goliad County Library, where it can utilize the library’s internet access.
“I think he said the unit will be here on an as-needed basis,” Bennett said. “He said he just doesn’t have many customers for whatever reason right now.”
“I think they do us a service,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards. “If and when business picks up, we can always find a space for them.”
In other action during the meeting:
• Approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Victoria, Lavaca, DeWitt and Jackson counties for the Multi-County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).
• The court approved the election service contract between Goliad County, City of Goliad and Goliad ISD for the May 7 elections.
• The court approved the order of special election for the May 7 constitutional amendment election.
• The court approved consolidated precincts for the May 7 special election.
• The court approved use of the courthouse square by Main Street Goliad for its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 14.
• Appointed Ermalinda Rodriguez to fill the unexpired term as Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 effective March 13.
• Approved a request by the Goliad County Extension Office for use of Precinct 1 water truck, backhoe and skid steer during the Goliad County Fair of March 16-21.
