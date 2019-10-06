GOLIAD - An official ceremony marking the unveiling of the refurbished Zaragoza birthplace was at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The event was at the amphitheater adjacent to the birthplace across the street from the Presidio la Bahia.The museum, which has undergone a $150,000 renovation, now features new exhibits which tell the story of Zaragoza’s legacy and about life in a Texas frontier community in the 19th century. Guest speakers included Brenda Justice, park director; Rodney Franklin, TPW state parks director; Jennifer Carpenter, with the TPW preservation services and Sherry Edison Garcia, secretary of the General Zaragoza society. Refreshments were served.