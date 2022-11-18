Zaragoza Society announces award winners

The General Zaragoza Society celebrated its 78th year as a public service organization and advocate of education and community service on Oct. 28 by announcing the recipients of its 2022 Zaragoza Education and Community Service awards at the Goliad Auditorium.
Patricia Huber, interim Goliad High School principal and human resources director, received the Education Award.
Huber has served as a teacher, coach, counselor, principal and director for Goliad ISD for over 20 years.
Shelia Edwards eceived the award for community service. Edwards is an active member of the Goliad Lions Club and her church. She serves on the Goliad Main Street board of directors as well as the Goliad County Library board and the Goliad ISD school board.
Cameron Capistran received the Outstanding Youth Award. Cameron, 16, is a junior at Goliad High school. He is junior class student council president, Stampede 4-H Club president, Goliad FFA secretary, and has served as chairman for many other activities. He organized a prayer vigil for the Uvalde students and teachers that lost their lives on May 24, then organized the “Wear Maroon” on Sept. 6 to support Uvalde ISD’s first day of school. He has also volunteered many community service hours to numerous organizations.
Edward Garcia received the President’s Award for over 20 years of service to the General Zaragoza Society and the community of Goliad. In 2003, he was elected vice president. In 2008, he was elected president and served in that role through 2021.
The General Zaragoza Society has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to GHS seniors, while providing community services to Goliad. Past and current Miss Zaragoza and court members have volunteered hours of community service to Goliad, volunteering for Goliad Main Street, the Goliad Chamber of Commerce and General Zaragoza Society events, including the annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta celebration, ZECA awards banquet, and Las Posadas and their Christmas project “Santa’s Royal Helpers,” raising money to bless a family for Christmas with clothing and shoes.
Master of cereminies for the event was Emilio (Sonny) Vargas lll.