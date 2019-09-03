Zaragoza Society honors descendants

GOLIAD – The General Zaragoza Society members honored the founding families of the society Saturday with a banquet.
The society was formed in 1944.
General Zaragoza, a Goliad native, was the hero of the Battle of Puebla, which took place on Cinco de Mayo, 1862. The battle is important in both Mexican and USA history. He was born March 24, 1829, in La Bahia near the Presidio La Bahia and Our Lady of the Loreto Chapel.
One-time president of the society, Emilio “Sonny” Vargas, and current president, Edward Garcia Sr., presented plaques to the descendants of the founders of the society. Those honored included Lazaro and Abigail Carbajal, the late Judge Emilio and Coquita Vargas, Ramon and Lily Ybarbo, the late Dave and Napthalie Castorano, E. G. and Neurania Rubio and the late Mario and Sophia de la Garza.
In honor of the founding families, an anonymous donor contributed $10,000 in recognition of the families’ dedication and efforts to bring appreciation to General Zaragoza’s influence on Mexican and American history. The donation will allow the society to continue providing scholarships for deserving Goliad students.
The society also raises funds through its annual Fiesta Zaragoza Cinco de Mayo Celebration. The society has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships in the last three years and tens of thousands in previous years. Last year’s celebration brought an estimated 9,000 people to Goliad. It has helped build the perception of Goliad as a prime tourist destination while funding scholarships.
Officers of the society are President Edward Garcia Sr., Vice President Hernan Jaso, Treasurer William “Larry” Zermeño, and Secretary Sherry Edison Garcia. The officers are supported by volunteers.