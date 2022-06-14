Goliad County ranks among the nation’s top counties for small businesses, according to survey results released recently by SmartAsset.
Goliad ranks No. 6 in Texas and No. 12 in the country in the survey that used the following three factors:
• Proportion of people in the county with small business income
• Reported business income
• Amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income
Goliad ranks first in the state with 44.44% of the county’s returns being from small businesses.
“This is great news considering COVID hit us all pretty hard,” said Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses. “Goliad is on track for a bright future. It is great to know that our small businesses are thriving. To see that Goliad is faring much better than larger cities in the small business category is amazing. I hope that this news brings more small businesses to Goliad.”
“The stats do not surprise me,” said Keli Miller, Main Street Goliad director.
“I have been in the position with Main Street Goliad for five years and just in that amount of time we have had over 20 new businesses start up in our Main Street District.”
Dallas County ranked first overall in the state and followed by Galveston, Haskell, Titus, Matagorda, Goliad, Glasscock, Stonewall, Brooks and Midland counties.
