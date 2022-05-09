We like our lives to run smoothly. A little excitement now and then is fine, but after the event is over, especially if it’s one that took a lot of planning and preparation, we like to sit back and unwind a bit, then return to the familiar routine of our everyday lives.
After Jesus’ resurrection, the disciples felt the same way. They had left a quiet life of fishing for an eventful three years with Jesus topped off by the excitement of seeing him alive again.
But when that appeared to be over, they returned to what they knew – fishing – as if they’d almost rather forget, as if Easter had never happened.
But they discovered that, having experienced the resurrection, they couldn’t go back to “normal” life.
When Jesus appeared to them again on the shore, he called them back to renew their commitment to him and to his message, to remind them that a new way of life has come, and that there is good news to be shared with the world.
And it’s the same mission we have been given as his followers. What have you done with the good news of the resurrection?
The call to be Christian is not a call to “business as usual.” It means that we have experienced something that changes life, an experience that keeps us going through the rough patches.
Peace can be found in the grace of God, and that grace calls us to go out in the world to share that grace with others.
Proclaim to all that Christ is risen!
He is risen indeed! And see what a difference it makes!