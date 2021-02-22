Our Kind and Righteous Father God has gained a precious soul! Adelfa Morales Flores is in the arms of the Lord God Almighty! She was the daughter of the late Eva Garcia and Rudulfo Morales. Adelfa was born on June 16, 1934, and passed away on February 19, 2021. She was a homemaker and the matriarch of our family.
Adelfa is survived by her sons, Robert (Monica) Flores, Joe (Loretta) Flores, Ricky (Mary Jane) Flores and Michael (Amanda) Flores; daughters, Rosie (Joe) Deluna, Diana (Sam) Lopez, Elmalinda (John) Ware, and Melissa (Larry) Olivarez; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-granchildren; brother, Simon Morales; and sister, Irma Velencia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe C. Flores Sr., brothers, Rodrigo, Ramiro and Rudy Morales; and sisters, Linda Pena, Mary Barrientes and Grace Garza.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 25, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Goliad, with Father Ty Bazar presiding. Interment to follow at Flores Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Lopez, Robbie Flores, Jason Flores, Brandon Camacho, Josh Camacho and Jayden Flores.
The family requests that all persons in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to the personal cre of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.