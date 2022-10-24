Adeline Elsie Gully Haak was born on September 18, 1937 in Karnes City, Texas to Leo Frank Gully and Gertrude Tiemann Gully. She grew up on a farm in Lenz, Texas and graduated from Karnes City High School.
On July 14, 1956 when she was 18 years old, she married H.R. Haak. Shortly after they were married, H.R. enlisted in the Army and left for Germany. Adeline went back to live at home with her parents and helped on the farm picking cotton and doing other chores. She held several different jobs throughout her life including working at Buckalew Trucking Company, the Karnes City Auction Barn and for Joe Gulley, CPA. In 1961 she became a mother to Sandra Lynn and later in 1965 to Lori Kay. In 1970, she and H.R. moved their family to Goliad, Texas where he promoted to local manager at Central Power and Light. She started working as an aide at Goliad Junior High and then in the Goliad Independent School District Tax and Appraisal office. She worked for the school district for thirty plus years before retiring.
Adeline was often referred to as the “Lenz Dance Hall Queen.” She and H.R. would take the girls and spend their nights with friends at the dance halls dancing to Ray Price and the other country greats. One of her favorite things to do was play golf. She had many outings to the Goliad Golf Club where she and H.R. would spend the weekends on the golf course. During dove season, she would never hesitate to pick up her shot gun and go to the country with her companion and friend, Milam, to sit by the tank and dove hunt. She never missed an opportunity to hop on her riding lawn mower and mow her yard. She did this up until not long ago when she was no longer able to push the brakes. Whether it was golfing, hunting or sitting on her back porch enjoying her flowers and the deer in her back yard, there was a good chance you would find her sipping on a cold Coors Light poured over ice.
She was a long-time member of the Goliad Club where she spent many Saturday nights playing cards, eating and drinking with some of her closest friends. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad, Texas and a member of the Goliad Retired Teachers Association.
Adeline loved and cherished her family. Besides Sandy and Lori being the center of her world, her grandchildren, Morgan and Trey, were the most special to her. She always enjoyed the time she got to spend with them and loved being their Nanie. She could always be heard telling anyone she ran in to in town all about her girls and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Adeline is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, H.R. Haak; longtime companion Milam Von Roeder and her brother Clarence Gully.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy Newberry (Jay) and Lori Von Dohlen (Tim); grandchildren Morgan Bownds (Cortland) and Trey Von Dohlen (Laurel Kelley) and step-grandchildren Quest Newberry and Cason Newberry.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 251 N. Market, St., Goliad, Texas with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Trey Von Dohlen, Cortland Bownds, Trey Rogers, Brett Rogers, Cason Newberry, Quest Newberry and Fernando Castillo. Honorary pallbearers are Harold Jo Fredrichs, Daryl Lau and Jim Worley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the people that helped care for Adeline including Lupe Edison, Sally Salazar, Donna Henkes, Dr. Cody Walthall and the staff at Alzcare of Dewitt County.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.