Alberto Villarreal Puga, age 84, of Goliad, Texas, went to be with the Lord our Savior on January 16, 2021. He was born February 16, 1936, in Beeville, Texas, a son of the late Alvino S. Puga and Ygnacia V. Puga. He was a retired caretaker, landscaper for the R. L. Pettus estate and a television repairman.
Alberto is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Olivia Lozano Puga; sister, Alvina P. Garcia; and brother, Dionicio V. Puga. He is also survived by children, Alberto Puga Jr. (partner, David Andrus), Romana Puga Garcia (Andy Garcia) and Graciela Puga (partner, Jessica Villarreal); grandchildren, John Herrera, Jeanette Herrera (Patrick Tijerina) and Andrew Garcia Jr. (Elena Garcia); and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
Mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas. Burial will follow in Flores Cemetery, Goliad, Texas.
Pallbearers are family members.
