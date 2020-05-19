Alex Dominguez, 49, of Goliad passed away on May 14th. He was born on April 11, 1971 to Damacio Dominguez, Jr and Nancy Castro.
He was a loving father, brother and friend.
He is survived by his partner, Sandra Salinas; parents, Damacio Dominguez, Jr. (Julie) and Nancy Castro; children, Damacio (Michelle) and Alexis Dominguez; siblings, Guy, Damacio III and April Dominguez.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Damacio Sr. and Francica Dominguez and maternal grandparents, Delfino, Jr. and Mary Castro; brother, Christopher Dominguez; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will be Thursday, May 21st at 10 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery.
My One And Only Brother In law. You will Never be Forgotten. R.I.P
Alex was my brother in law. We have so many great memories with him. We are so very sorry to have lost such a great person. He will be greatly missed. To his family we are very sorry for your loss.
Nancy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
