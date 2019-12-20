Alfred Gilbert Guerra, 47, of Goliad, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Mr. Guerra was born March 16, 1972.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Benavides; and his brother, Alex Guerra III.
Survivors include his father, Alex Guerra Jr.; son, Dylan Hay; sisters, Alice (Francisco) Guerra Ramirez, Melinda (Robbin) Robinson, Donna (James) Pilchiek and Connie (Hector) Lujan.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Glendale Cemetery with Pastor Clem Garcia officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(1) entry
We will miss you, Cuz
RIP
