Alice Marie Horney Najvar, 91, of Goliad, Texas, fortified with the sacraments of the Catholic church, entered into eternal life peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Grapevine, Texas.
Alice was born March 25, 1929, in Goliad, daughter of the late Alex & Anna Horney. She and Marcel John "M.J." Najvar were married February 5, 1947, until his passing in 1993.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie Najvar, and her brother and sister-in-law, Raymon & Irene Bruchmiller.
Alice is survived by 4 of her children, their spouses, and 8 grandchildren: Allen (Wendy) Najvar of Goliad; Janice (Royce) Carville of Grand Junction, Colorado, and their sons Kevin (Kim) Carville and Darin Carville; Patricia (Ronnie) Morris of Victoria and their children Sarah (Aaron) Pose and Samuel Morris; Annette (Tim) Milliken of Grapevine and their children Madison (Danielle) Milliken and Hillary (Thad) Warren; daughter-in-law Jolaine Lanehart of Laguna Vista and Jimmie's sons Sam (Annetté) Najvar and John Najvar. She also had 4 step-grandchildren and was blessed with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Alice was a very loving wife and mother, remembered for her sweet smile, joyful demeanor, and pure heart. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as her family and friends were her greatest treasure. Throughout her life, she enjoyed scratch cooking, collecting recipes, gardening, shopping, dining out, reading, and playing games. She was especially competitive in the game of dominoes, which she played regularly with her husband and other couples throughout her adult life in Goliad. Even in her later years, her mind remained sharp and she regularly won at dominoes. She also continued to receive the Goliad paper throughout her life to keep up with the happenings of her hometown, which she loved.
A life-long Catholic, Alice was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad, where she and M.J. were married. In 1999, she moved to the Sun City Retirement Community in Georgetown and became a member of St. Helen Church. She was blessed to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Annette & Tim, for the last 6 years of her life, first in Georgetown and then in Grapevine, where she attended St. Francis of Assisi Church.
A strong spirit with a fierce love-of-life, she was truly happy until her death, determined to live to 100. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her.
Due to the pandemic, private funeral services will occur at a later date in Goliad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Alice, who was a cancer survivor, to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice Plus , 907C Medical Center Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012, which cared for her in her last days.
(1) entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Alice was such a sweet lady. Prayers for the family.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.