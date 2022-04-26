Aransas Pass, Texas
Allen Suam Lawrence, Jr., 79, passed away April 20, 2022. He was born April 3, 1943, in Sinton, Texas, to Allen Saum Lawrence, Sr. and Mary Apolline Cobb Lawrence.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Allen leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Patricia McIver Lawrence; sons, Allen Saum Lawrence III (Cynthia) of Shiner, TX, Patrick Lawrence of George West, TX; grandchildren, Ryan Lawrence (Tabitha) of Hallettsville, TX, Lindsay Patek (John), Zachary Lawrence (Kristen), Michael Lawrence all of Shiner, TX; great grandchildren, Noah, Augustus, Boyd, Jacob, Eli, Jordan, Charlotte, Lyla; numerous, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 8:00a.m.-10:00a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10:00a.m. officiated by Will McDonald, Sr. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX. Burial will follow at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, TX.
