Alton A. “Dyna” Gruetzmacher, 99, of Weesatche, passed on Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was born February 2, 1921, in Goliad County to the late Alfred and Sophie Mehnert Grueztmacher.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Riemenschneider Gruetzmacher; nephews, Curtis (Luana) Gruetzmacher, Joe (Carolyn) Reitz, Larry (Carol) Gruetzmacher, Michael (Joy) Loest, Destry (Pam) Gruetzmacher, and Darren (Susan) Gruetzmacher; nieces, Carolyn Loest, Tina (Stephen) Bryant, Jennifer (Paul) Scotten, Jessica (Danny) Wise, Leelynn Montes, Jan Myers, and Dee Ann (Alan) Danielczyk; and step-sons, Mark Migura, Carl Migura and David Migura.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melton (Erlean) Gruetzmacher, Wilton “Bill” (Ethel) Gruetzmacher; sister, Elorine (Lee) Morris; nephew, Clyde Loest; and step -daughter, Carolyn Migura.
Visitation was held 9-10 a.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. The funeral service was held there at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Weesatche Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Larry Gruetzmacher, Destry Grueztmacher, Michael Loest, Joe Reitz, Art Dohman and Kenneth Diebel. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Long, Darren Grueztmacher, Pauly Bethke, Milton Weise, Ben Parma, Greg Cartwright, Scot McGovan, Douglas Braynt and Agustin Serrano Jr.
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family
