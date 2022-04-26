Goliad – Anneliese Heinz Matthews, 91, of Goliad, passed away April 11, 2022. She was born March 21, 1931, to Marie Conrad Heinz and Jean Guillaume Heinz, in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.
Anneliese is survived by her three children and their spouses: Becky and Roy Martinez of Goliad, Karl and Paula Matthews of Duncan, South Carolina, and Loretta and Gerard Hajovsky of LaGrange, Texas; grandchildren and their spouses: Eddie and Veronica Garcia of Washington, DC, Ashley Guerra of Vicenza Italy, Jason and Karissa Hajovsky of LaGrange, Texas, Cheyenne Matthews of Duncan, South Carolina; great-grandchildren: Angelina and Aaliyah Garcia, Addilynn and Kaylynn Hajovsky. Anneliese is also survived by a half-brother Rudolph Heinz and wife, Maria, and half-sister Erika Weyandt, all of Bitburt, Germany.
She is preceded in death by parents; two sisters; husband, Cleddy Matthews; and grandson, Kyle Waitschies.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 12:30 p.m., and a Memorial Service at 1 p.m., officiated by Fr. Ty Bazar. All services will be held at Grace Funeral Home Chapel, 214 N. Market, Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.