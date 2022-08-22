Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born August 18, 1932 in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville.
Annie married Norman Arthur Hardt on November 24, 1956 in Yorktown and they were happily married for forty-five years until his death in 2002. Together, they made many friendships in the Dobskyville area which include the Waer, Jacob, Emily Jaeger and Arnold families as well as her faithful postal carrier, Gaylon Kaiser. She was a bashful, quiet country girl with a beautiful smile. She was a homemaker as well as a rancher working alongside her husband and could be heard singing country music songs as she plowed the fields or hauled hay. What really defined Annie’s life was her love and dedication for her youngest daughter, Laurie.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Hardt and Laurie Hardt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Hardt; sisters, Linda Rangnow Hotz and Meta Rangnow Bennett; brothers, John Rangnow, Otto Rangnow, Edwin Rangnow, Henry Rangnow and Louis Rangnow.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 9:30 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Boor officiating. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown.
Pallbearers include David Waer, Henry Lee Rangnow, Charlie Rangnow, Michael Rangnow, Gaylon Kaiser and Darwin Jacob.
The honorary pallbearer include her neighbor, Raymond Arnold.
A special thanks to Craig and Luann Duderstadt for their friendship, as well as Peggy Bennett for all your help in the last two months.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department.
