Arthur James White Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the age of 94.
A.J. was born near Chillecothe, Texas on July 30, 1925. He attended both Hart Camp and Spade (Texas) schools.
A.J. married Opal Lee Parsley on Sept. 22, 1945. They shared 74 years of loving companionship and marriage.
A.J. is survived by his son, James (Anna); three grandchildren, Kurtis (Katherine) in Austin, Janna (Michael) in Datchet near London, UK and Julie (Justin) in Leander; and four great-grandchildren.
A brief graveside service for A.J. White Jr. will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. at Glendale cemetery (Goliad).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (134 W. Pearl St, Goliad, TX 77963) or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
