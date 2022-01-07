Arthur Ray Parr, 87, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with his family by his side. Ray, as everyone knew him, was born on November 24, 1934, to Arthur and Lucy Lawrence Parr in Goliad, Texas. He married Shirley Mikolajczyk Parr on February 10, 1957, and they were blessed with four children.
Ray graduated from Goliad High School in 1953. After a few years of working at a service station, he began his 31½ year career with the Highway Department engineering office in Goliad, where he retired in 1986. As his kids grew up, he was always involved with them in their activities. Ray was a Little League coach and was active with the Goliad Fair Association. He was always happiest if he was astride a good horse going on trail rides or working cattle, hunting “cats” in the brush country, or mule deer on a mountain ridge or in a canyon in New Mexico or Colorado with family and friends. After retirement, he could be found at the Goliad Golf Club enjoying a good game of dominoes or a few hands of poker with his buddies.
Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Parr; children, Debbie Baacke (Clinton), Aaron Parr (Amy), J.W. Parr and Donna Parr; grandchildren, Jennifer Schrade (Trey), Garrett Baacke, Mandy Morrow (Dustin), Randy Parr (Megan), Cody Parr (Carly Swaim), Justin Parr, Trevor Parr, Andy Naranjo (Rubina) and Buster Hansel (Ashley Hempel); great-grandchildren, Gracyn and Audrey Schrade, Jake Morrow, Clyde and Walter Parr, Cheyanne, Ruben and Quisto Naranjo, Kyndall and McKinley Parr; sister, Marjorie Wilson; sister-in-law, Pat Walley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Frank and Bell Parr; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Daisy Von Mayo Lawrence.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with family present from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. A service will be on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. , at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Serving as pallbearers are Garrett Baacke, Randy, Cody, Trevor Parr, Andy Naranjo, Buster Hansel, Trey Schrade, Dustin Morrow and Paul Hansel. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
If anyone so desires, memorials in Ray’s memory may be given to Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, Texas or donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad