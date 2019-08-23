Benito Perez, Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019. He was born in Goliad on Oct. 22, 1956, to Benito Perez, Sr. and Antonia Reyes Perez.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow in Cristo Rey Cemetery in Goliad.
Survivors include sisters, Guadalupe Guerra, Mary Pat Sandobal, Janie Davila, Dolores Lira, Sylvia Olson, Wanda Garcia, Martha Perez and Margarita Perez; brothers, Ernesto Perez, Alfred Perez, Mario Perez, Johnny Ray Perez and Carlos Perez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benito Perez and Antonia Perez; brother, Joe Perez; and sister JoAnn Perez Webb.
Benito was a store clerk. He attended Goliad schools and was a Catholic.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hardin, Koda Hardin, Carlos Perez, Ernest Perez, Jr., Robert Allen Perez and Joe Leal. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.