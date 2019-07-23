Bennie Flores Sr., 92, of Goliad, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born in Goliad to Rosa Ramirez Flores and Dioncio Flores on August 27, 1926. He loved to hunt, fish and tend to his garden.
Bennie Flores is preceded in death by his wife; Frances Flores; parents, Rosa and Dioncio Flores; sisters, Solia Briones and Herminia Sandoval; brothers, Fidencio Flores and Dioncio Flores Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Odelia Rodriguez, Rosa Linda Becerra and Sylvia Kibler; son, Bennie Flores Jr.; grandchildren, Cindy Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez Jr., Jennifer Becerra, Eric Becerra, and Amy Kibler-Reyes; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Tomas Becerra, Eric Becerra, Ruben Rodriguez Jr., David Rodriguez, Kaleb Rodriguez and Dioncio “Don” Flores.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Goliad Funeral Home, 414 W. Ward St., Goliad, from 6 to 9 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
The Mass was celebrated Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 238 N. Commercial St., Goliad, at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Flores Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Goliad Funeral Home, Goliad.
