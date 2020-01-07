Benny C Martinez was born on January 4, 1934 and passed away on December 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held January 10th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023.
Funeral Service will be held January 11th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 7250 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. with burial to follow.
