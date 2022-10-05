Betty Hencerling, 82, of Goliad, passed from this earth on October 1, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Saturday, October 8 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market Street. Goliad, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Betty was born in Houston, Texas to the late George and Hazel Thompson. In 1970, Betty married the late Bob Hencerling. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for many years for the Goliad County local tax collector office and then the Goliad ISD tax office. Betty was a self-taught pencil and paint artist. She also designed and built her own furniture. Betty found great joy deer hunting and just being on her property in the country working on her yard. Country was her favorite music to listen and dance to.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hencerling; parents, George and Hazel Thompson; sisters, Mary Rumfield, Vivian Rumfield and Katherine Demney and brother, John Thompson.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Shelli (Mike) Owens of Pearland; son, Garland (Val) Hencerling of Goliad; sisters, Rita Block of Katy, Dorothy Rainwater of Henderson, Nevada, brother Terry (Ruth) Thompson of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughter, Chey Salles; grandson, Hayden Hindley; and great-granddaughter, Patience Woods.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.