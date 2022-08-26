Memorial service for Betty June Love, age 85, of Emory, will be held at The Barn of Emory on September 10, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. with a potluck meal being served.
Betty died on August 19, 2022, at Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Betty was born on April 27, 1937, to Robert Lee Moseley and Ella Carolyn Ellebracht in Kerr County, Texas
Betty lived her whole life in Texas – Kerrville, Kingsville, Corpus Christi, Goliad, and last 4 years in Emory with her daughter. Betty was a homemaker and worked on the family ranch with her husband, in Goliad raising cows and miniature horses. She was very creative and active and had many hobbies throughout her life – making ceramic dolls, playing billiards, dove hunting, gardening, raising earthworms, wig styling, sewing, and reading.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen A. Uyvari and husband Joseph of Emory, Sherry L. Urich and husband Jay of Victoria, Pamela K. Love of Spring; grandson, Eric Robinson of Fort Pierce, FL; great grandchildren, Alison Barnes, Tyler Robinson, Nicole Robinson, Kelly Robinson; great-great grandchildren, Rae Barnes and Teagan Barnes; brother, Billy E. Moseley of Boerne; nephew, Ryan Moseley; niece, Stephanie Perales and husband Robert; grandnephew, Trey Perales and grandniece, Mallory Perales of Boerne.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Ted D. Love of 42 years.
Arrangements under the directions of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com