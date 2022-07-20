Beverly “Bev” Jan Walston, 74, of Goliad, Texas, passed away on July 16, 2022, after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.
Beverly was born on May 27, 1948, to Russell L. and Doris E. Smith in Seattle, Washington. After graduating from Richard King High School-Corpus Christi in 1966, she studied Home Economics at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas.
After graduation, she landed her first job as a teacher for St. Joseph Junior High School- Corpus Christi, kicking off a 45-year teaching career. Beverly then went on to teach for London I.S.D.-Corpus Christi, Runge I.S.D., and Goliad Special Education Cooperative as an in-home parent trainer for neurodivergent children and their families. Beverly was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
In 1964, Beverly met Joseph Albert Walston, Jr. (Skipper), and they wed on November 21, 1967, going on to have two children, Melissa Elaine Walston-Sanchez and Jennifer Jo Walston, who were her pride and joy. After retirement, Beverly enjoyed cooking, canning, and sewing in her quiet country life.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph A. Walston Jr.; her two daughters, Jennifer Walston; Melissa Walston-Sanchez (Alfredo); her three grandchildren (chickadees), Jeffrey, Jillian, and Jenna; sisters-in-law Cheryl Algernon (Don), Laura Lee Warnix, brothers-in-law Michael Walston, and Norman Owen; one niece and three nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending school events to celebrate their accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, Beverly asked donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Foundations for Divergent Minds, organizations close to Beverly’s heart.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 23, 2022, at Eckols Funeral Home-Kenedy, Texas; all are welcome to attend. Per Beverly’s request, honorary pallbearers are cherished former students. May our beloved Ma, Mom, Grammy rest easy drifting with the winds over her treasured Texas wildflowers.
“Remember, every time you see a beautiful bird, butterfly, and flower, think of me.”
