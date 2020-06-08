Carlota Campos Segura, of Goliad, passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 years old, Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market St. in Goliad, with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St. in Goliad. Burial to follow at Flores Cemetery in LaBahia.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
