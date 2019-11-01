Carolyn Crane, 50, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Angelo.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Miss Crane was born Nov. 14, 1968, in Fort Hood to Gary and Alicia Cowley. Carolyn graduated from Goliad High School and attended Victoria College for a short time before moving to Austin. She was bright and outgoing, whose strong personality fought for her rights.
She later moved to Lubbock and there met Scott Conner, who provided long years of care giving with love. During her battle with endometrial cancer, Scott and Carolyn moved back to his hometown of Del Rio where his parents gave support. A final move to San Angelo occurred when Scott was given a great job opportunity and for a time Carolyn’s health was maintained. Her final time was made better by her special care giver, Savannah. Carolyn-beauty in a rocky place.
Survivors include her parents, Gary and Alicia Cowley; her special partner, Scott Conner of the home; two brothers, Robert Cowley and John Cowley; two sisters, Amanda and Denise; and special friends, Missy and Leslie.
Carolyn was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Ervin Cowley; maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. John Lott; her biological mother, Joyce; and a brother, Johnny Cowley.
