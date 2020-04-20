Carolyn Klump, 83, of Goliad and Victoria, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born in Longview to A. W. Morrison and Margaret Jewel Pace on October 18, 1936.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Olen Klump. She is survived by her three sons, Jay Cooley (Lana) of Victoria, Scott Cooley (Kevin) of Portland, OR and Todd Cooley (Michelle) of Victoria; stepson Dennis Klump (Debbie) of Port Lavaca; along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca Hetrick of Portland, OR.
Carolyn moved with her parents to California at a young age where she began a lifelong love of music and dance. She moved back to Texas with her family in middle school and graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1954. Upon graduation, Carolyn married Johnny Cooley and they moved to Cuero where they had their three sons. In January 1978 she married Olen Klump. They lived in Port Lavaca where Carolyn worked for the school district. Upon retirement, they moved to Goliad where they enjoyed spending time with family, friends and the community at Trail Head Cowboy Church. Carolyn had a beautiful singing voice and was a gifted writer. In her later years, composing poetry gave her and her family great joy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date along with a private graveside memorial. I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Essential Tremor Foundation at https://www.essentialtremor.org/donate/ or the Trail Head Cowboy Church in Goliad at https://trailheadcowboychurch.
Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, 361-645-3216.
