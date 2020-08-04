Cecil Decker Jr., 64 died Friday July 23, 2020, in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Cecil was born on September 21, 1955 in Alice to Juanita Perez and Cecil Decker Sr.
He had a passion for horses and trained racehorses his entire life and loved sharing that passion with his family. Cecil was a long-time resident of Huntington, but spent his recent years in Shreveport and Vinton, Louisiana training and racing horses. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with children and grandchildren whom he loved very much.
Mr. Decker is survived by his wife, Carolina Bustamante Decker of Huntington, son, Neal and wife Gladney Decker and their children, Aislinn and Carson of Lufkin; daughter, Carinna Decker and her children Carter, Savannah, Brandon and Bradley of Huntington; and son, Carl and wife Kate Decker and their son James of Deer Park; ss well as his sisters, Judy, Gloria, Carol, Linda and Louisa; and brothers Daniel and Domingo; along with numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his son, Henry Humphry; mom, Juanita Perez; and his beloved grandmother, Maria Perez.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Fernando De Los Flores Cemetery in his hometown of Goliad. Masks and social distancing are required.
