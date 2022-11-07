Celestina Cabrera Ortiz passed away on Friday, November 04th, 2022 surrounded by her family at the age of 86. She was born August 2, 1936, in Goliad, TX La Bahia to the late Nicholas and Felipa Ramirez Cabrera.
Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Tuesday, November 08th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street, in Goliad. Funeral Mass for Celestina will be held on Wednesday, November 09th at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad. Interment will immediately follow at Cristo Rey Cemetery.
Honoring as pallbearers will be Alfred Ortiz III, Nathan Martinez, Derek Ortiz, Jose Ortiz IV, Carlos Ortiz III, Alec Ortiz, Christian Martinez, Abel Martinez Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Ortiz Jr. Alfred Ortiz Jr. and Joseph Ortiz.
Celestina is survived by her 3 sons, all of Goliad, Alfred (Sandra), Carlos (Martha), and Jose (Crystal) Ortiz.; brother, Macario (Emma) Cabrera of Goliad; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose G. Ortiz; sisters, Lucila Davila, Michela Flores, Lucinda Gallegos, Eufenia Cano; daughters-in-law, Dora Ortiz and Amy Ortiz.
