Charles Edgar Lankford passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2021. Charles was born on March 22, 1952, in Bismarck, North Dakota to Edgar and Marian Lankford. He graduated from Goliad High School and honorably served in the National Guard. He then graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Charles spent his career as a very talented and skilled medical recruiter.
He lived a very full and exciting life, residing in Lake Tahoe, Durango, Colorado, Dallas and Austin. He returned to Goliad to care for his mother, where he remained after retiring. Charles was passionate about gemstones and loved attending the Annual Gem Shows in Tucson, Arizona with his dear friend, Chris Jones. Charles was a very loyal person and was extremely giving to his family and friends, he will be sorely missed.
Charles is survived by his dedicated brother, George Lankford; his very loyal and loving sister, Anna Lankford-Buckley; niece, Angela Ussery-Bradley; and his great-nieces, Blaire and Brooke Bradley.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to your charity of choice in his name. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.