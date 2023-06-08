Charles K. Bluntzer, age 78, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in Goliad, Texas to Elorine P. Jacob Bluntzer and Otto M. Bluntzer.
Charles graduated from Goliad High School in 1963, received his BA degree from Texas A & I in 1967 with a Teaching Certificate and a Law Degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1972.
He served in the U.S. Army First Calvary Division in Vietnam, W.I.A. March 26, 1969, near Bienhoa and was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
Charles was an Attorney at Law, practicing municipal law in Austin, Bryan, Victoria and Goliad. He entered private practice in 1984 and served his clients until retiring in 2017.
Charles was very active in the community, was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of St. Gregory, Knights of Columbus, Serra Club of Victoria, Sunrise Rotary Club and VCAM.
In his spare time, Charles had a lifelong passion for gardening, ranching, hunting and making oatmeal cookies and mustang green grape pie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Doris Kay Albrecht Bluntzer; his daughter Amy C. Bluntzer Eckerman and husband Curtis; son Gregory T. Bluntzer and wife Selena; brothers, Arthur L. Bluntzer (Jeanette), James S. Bluntzer (Nancy), Otto Bluntzer (Ruth), Bernard R. Bluntzer (Carol), : sisters Marlene M. Wesselman (Roy), Olivia G. McDonald, Margaret A. Rutherford (Roland), Mary K. Gray (Mark); his grandchildren Tanner, Tyler, Teresa, Morgan and Alyssa.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Otto M. and Elorine P. Jacob Bluntzer and brothers-in-law Don McDonald and Mike Rutherford.
Mr. Bluntzer also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory.
A visitation for Charles was Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, TX with flag folding and taps provided by the Victoria Veterans Council. A graveside service was at 2 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Goliad, TX. Pallbearers honoring Charles Bluntzer were Tanner Hawkins, Tyler Hawkins, Brent Oswald, Jerry Dornak, Paul Bluntzer, and Bob Purdy.
Memorials may be made to VCAM (Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry), 108 N. Liberty, Victoria, TX 77901, the Gabriel Project, P.O. 345, Victoria, TX 77902, and Citizen’s Medical Center Foundation % Cancer Center Donations, 2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the physicians and staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston, Citizens Medical Center in Victoria and to his physician and long-time friend, Dr. Peter Nguyen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Bluntzer family.