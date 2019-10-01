Christopher Franklin, 59, of Victoria, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Mr. Franklin was born March 12, 1960, to Willie and Bessie Franklin. He worked at Goliad Feed Store for years. He was a graduate of Goliad High School.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Rebecca Pina; sisters, Darlene Barnes of Victoria and Beverly (Mich) Roy of Goliad; brothers, Willie Franklin and Craig (Alice) Franklin, both of Victoria, and Leonard (Sharon) Franklin of Goliad.
