Cindy Hosey Diaz, 48, of Goliad, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Mrs. Diaz was born Feb. 24, 1971, in Goliad, to Lillieve Hosey and Amos Hosey Sr.
She graduated from Goliad High School in 1989.
She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Hosey Sr.; sister, Wendy Diaz; maternal grandparents, Odis and Eddie Mae Perry; and paternal grandparents, Leroy Hosey and Lois Lott.
Survivors include the father of her children, Orlando Diaz; son, Stephen Diaz; daughters, Deja Perri and Dora Diaz; grandsons, Lowel and Mason Day; her mother; brothers, Amos Hosey Jr. and George Hosey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Grace Funeral Home, in Goliad with the family receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, with the Rev. Edward Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Sapenter Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.